Kenya: Wanjiru Dares Kamworor for New York Marathon Title

Daniel Wanjiru is spoiling for a fight with defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor when they clash in the 48th edition of the New York Marathon on Sunday.

The race is the last of the six major marathons which include Tokyo Marathon, London Marathon, Boston Marathon, Berlin Marathon and Chicago Marathon.

Former London Marathon Daniel Wanjiru will battle it out with Kamworor and Festus Talam in what is expected to be a competitive race from the Ethiopian athletes.

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola (2:04:06) leads his compatriots Lelisa Desisa (2:04:45) and Shura Kitata (2:04:49) in a bid to wrestle victory from the Kenyan contingent.

Kamworor, who has been training in Kaptagat, clinched the title last year after clocking 2:10:53 three seconds ahead of Wilson Kipsang while Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa came in third with a time of 2:11:32.

Wanjiru, who has been training in Kerugoya, will be making his debut in the race and is optimistic that he will run well and win.

Speaking to Nation Sport before leaving for New York, the 2017 London Marathon champion said that he is going for nothing else other than glory.

"I have done my training well and I'm looking forward to a good competition where I want to be in the podium as a winner. It's a competitive race especially our good rivals from Ethiopia but I will do my best to be in the podium," said Wanjiru.

Having recovered from a knee injury he picked in April during the London Marathon, Wanjiru feels he is in the right shape to go for gold.

"I was disappointed when I picked a knee-injury during the London Marathon which made me finish eighth. I have fully recovered now and I will be ready to tackle the field which looks competitive," said Wanjiru who is under Volare Sports Management.

"I have been training in Embu and Kirinyaga areas which I compare the altitude with Iten and Kaptagat areas. It has given me good results before and I'm going for victory," added the self-coached athlete.

Wanjiru, who has a personal best of 2:05:21, is not keen on improving his time in the "tough" New York course.

"The New York course is tough and I will not be looking forward to lower my personal best. I'm just targeting victory as I close my season," said Wanjiru.

The Mutitu High School alumni rose to prominence in 2015 when he won the Prague Half Marathon after several unsuccessful attempts in road races.

In 2016, he returned to Prague where he successfully defended his title before winning Amsterdam Marathon in 2:05:21.

Last year, he beat a rich field in London Marathon winning the race in 2:05:48 before coming in eighth during the World Championships in London.