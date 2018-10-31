Kenya: Simbas Ready to Roar in Repechage Tournament

Kenya Simbas are ready for the 2019 Rugby World Cup qualifying Repechage tournament due November 11-23 in Marseille, France.

Skipper Davis Chenge Tuesday declared that they are confident of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup that is due next year in Japan despite going into Repechage tournament as underdogs.

The Simbas, who are handled by Ian Snook, leave the country on Tuesday evening for Romania who they will play in an international friendly on Saturday before proceeding to Marseille for the World Cup campaign.

They will launch their quest against Canada on November 11 before meeting Hong Kong on November 17. The Simbas will wrap up their campaign against Germany on November 23.

Hong Kong, placed 21st, is the highest ranked team in the World Rugby followed by Canada in 23rd, Kenya 28th and Germany 29th.

The winner of the round robin competition will secure a ticket to compete against New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Namibia in Pool B of next year's tournament in Japan.

The Simbas got a second chance to qualify for the Rugby World Cup by finishing second behind Namibia in the Gold Cup in August.

Namibia, who retained the Gold Cup for the fifth consecutive time, join automatic qualifiers South Africa for the World Cup as Kenya proceed to the Repechage qualifying tournament.

"We committed so many mistakes that cost us the direct qualification from Africa during the Gold Cup but that has been addressed," said Chenge. "Our fitness levels and set pieces are now top notch after bonding well with the coaches from New Zealand."

Chenge believes they have equal chances of qualifying for Japan if they keep their mental strength high.

"We have watched our opponents' style of play hence we just need to match their physicality and keep our executions accurate," said Chenge who welcomed the addition of Kenya Sevens players owing to their exposure.

The players are William Ambaka, Andrew Amonde, Collins Injera, Samuel Oliech, Dennis Ombachi and Nelson Oyoo.

"They have the X factor that will bring in that extra edge at the most crucial moment," said Chenge.

Chenge said that the many challenges they have faced including lack of friendlies and allowances, will inspire them to victory in France.

"These challenges are common but we have tried as much as possible to focus on the game while the Kenya Rugby Union plays it part to deliver," said Chenge.

Squad

Forwards: Patrick Ouko(Homeboyz), Moses Amusala(KCB), Joseph Odero(Kabras Sugar RFC), Hillary Mwanjilwa (Kabras Sugar), Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar), Colman Were (Kabras Sugar), Philip Ikambili(Homeboyz RFC), Oliver Mangeni(KCB), Wilson Kopondo (Kenya Harlequins), Malcolm Onsando (Kenya Harlequins), Simon Muniafu (Impala Saracens), Andrew Omonde (KCB), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar RFC), Dalmus Chituyi (Homeboyz), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore Leos), Joshua Chisanga (Homeboyz), Davis Chenge (KCB), Martin Owilah (KCB)

Backs: Samson Onsomu (Impala Saracens), Mohammed Omollo (Homeboyz), Sammy Oliech (Impala Saracens), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Leo Seje Owade (Impala Saracens), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Collins Injera(Mwamba), Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Felix Ayange (Kabras Sugar), William Ambaka (Kenya Harlequins), Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), William Reeve (Kenya Harlequins)

Team Management: Ian Snook (Head Coach), Murray Roulston (Coach), Wangila Simiyu (Team Manager), Christopher Makachia (Team Physiotherapist), Charles Ngovi (Assistant Coach), Dominique Habimana (Assistant Coach), James Ondiege (Team Doctor), Edwin Boit (Team Analyst)

Simbas Fixtures in France

Sunday 11th November v Canada - 6:30pm

Saturday 17th November v Hong Kong - 4:00pm

Friday 23rd November v Germany - 8:00pm