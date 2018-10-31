Kenya: AK Rings Changes in Calendar, Shifts Trials From Nairobi

In a major shift within the local athletics scene, the national trials for the World Cross Country Championships and World Relay Championships due next year will be held at Eldoret Sports Club on February 2 and the Lorna Kiplagat Stadium, Iten on April 13 respectively next year.

The Eldoret trials, which will double up as the National Cross Country Championships, will be used to select a team for the World Cross Country Championships set for March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark.

At the Lorna Kiplagat Stadium, a team will be shortlisted for the World Relay Championships scheduled for May 10-11 in Yokohama, Japan.

It will be first time the Cross Country and Relays trials are being held outside Nairobi. However trials for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games were staged at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

More so, the World Relays will cross the borders from Nassau, Bahamas - the venue that hosted the first three editions in 2014, 2015 and 2017 - for the first time to Yokohama.

The residential training for Team Kenya for the World Cross Country will be at Kigari Teachers Training College, Embu with the World Relays team pitching camp in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Athletics Kenya (AK) will for the first time host an Athletes Conference on December 5-7 this year in Nairobi.

AK vice president Paul Mutwii, who is also the director of competitions, said that they plan to invite 200 elite athletes for the inaugural Athletes Conference that has replaced the annual AK Golden Gala.

Mutwii said that participants will be addressed by experts from various fields including International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), who will touch on the fields of investments, finance management, health, anti-doping and social life.

"We shall form a committee that will come up with the logistics of the conference where AK will take care of all the expenses for the participants," said Mutwii.

While releasing the calendar of events for the 2018/2019 season, Mutwii said that they have cut down on their National Cross Countries Series to only four events.

This will see Mosoriot Teachers Training College, Nandi and Kisii host the third and fourth legs of the Series on December 15 and January 4 respectively.

Machakos and Ol Kalou will stage the first and second legs of the Cross Country Series on November 17 and December 1 respectively.

The events will as usual be supported by the counties, regional and institutional championships. Nairobi, Sotik, Iten and Kapsokwony won't be hosting the events.

The AK Track and Field Championships will be held in four venues with Ruring'u Stadium and Bukhungu Stadium staging the first and second legs on May 3-4 and May 24-25 next year respectively.

Narok Stadium will host the third leg of Track and Field on June 7-8 with Eldoret's Kipchoge Keino Stadium hosting the fourth and final leg on June 21-22 next year. Ruring'u and Narok will be staging the events for the first time while the competition returns to Bukhungu from Mumias Sugar Complex.

The Track and Field meetings will be followed by the regional and institutional championships that will culminate with the National Championships due August 15-17 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.