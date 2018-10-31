Kenya: Cricket Kenya SGM Declared Null and Void on Technicality

Cricket Kenya Interim Committee (CKIC) has declared this week's Special General Meeting (SGM) called by officials of the national federation null and void.

The Cricket Kenya Interim Committee's secretary, David Obuya, said that he had written to the committee's acting chairman, Harpal Singh Sehmi, notifying him that the meeting could not take place as planned because Cricket Kenya did not give the Sports Registrar a 30-day notice of the planned meeting as required by law.

Obuya said: 'How could they (Cricket Kenya) plan to hold an election without notifying the Sports Registrar?" Obuya wondered.

Cricket Kenya officials planned to hold the SGM on Sunday at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi.

At the same time, Welter Trenk, a member of the Interim Committee, who is also the Kenya Umpires and Scorers Association secretary, said the meeting should have been called within 30 days after the resignation of Ravi Kaul as treasurer of Cricket Kenya on August 22 to fill the vacant position.

Trenk said: "With the departure of Ravi as Cricket Kenya's treasurer, the federation's board is now dead. Harpal Singh Sehmi, who was CK's vice-chairman, is now the only person remaining as the federation's elected board member."

Trenk also said that the six representatives of CK affiliates (Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association, Coast Cricket Association, and Rift Valley Cricket Association) are not executive members of the board. They were members of Cricket Kenya's General Council which is technically dead following the resignation of three out of four executive members.

Cricket Kenya was thrown in disarray by the resignation of both the chairlady, Jackie Janmohamed and director of development, Abhijit Raja Sarkar in March. Vice-chairman Harpar and treasure Ravi remained in the board but Ravi resigned on August 22.

Harpar and Ravi joined a group of stakeholders and saw the birth of CKIC. They helped the game to go on un interrupted until Ravi's resignation in August.

Trenk said that Kenya was put on notice over the ongoing wrangles by International Cricket Council (ICC) in June last year during the association's annual general meeting. The matter will come up for review during ICC's Annual General Meeting next year. "We must put our house in order before ICC meets in next year," said Trent.

Trenk said Kenya's squad to play in the ICC World Cricket League Division Three in Oman from November 9-19 remains intact. He said Collins Obuya would not be dropped as captain.

SQUAD

Alex Obanda, Dhiren Gondaria (v/captain), Irfan Karim (w/k), Collins Obuya (Captain), Rakep Patel, Gurdeep Singh, Shem Obado, Sachin Bhudia, Emanuel Bundi, Pushpak Kerai, Nelson Odhiambo, Gerald Mwendwa, Jasraj Kundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo