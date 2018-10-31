Central African Republic: Election of New Speaker Awaited

Throughout nearly six years of civil war, the Central African Republic’s military has struggled to restore peace.… Read more »

Attention in the Central African Republic (CAR), is now focused on the election of a new Speaker of Parliament after Abdou Karim Meckouassa was impeached by lawmakers on October 26, 2018 on grounds of bad governance. It was the first time in CAR's history that a Parliament Speaker would be impeached. Meckouassa lost the impeachment by 98 votes for and 41 against - with one null vote. Barely a day after the vote, Parliament announced the opening of applications for the position of Speaker, with an election to be held within three days. Reacting to the decision by the lawmakers, Government Spokesman, Ange-Maxime Kazagui, said they had taken note, expressing hope that it will not be used to create disorder.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.