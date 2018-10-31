Cameroon: 2019 Women's World Cup - Prize Fund Doubled

Security forces in Cameroon have been cracking down on street rallies protesting the October 7 re-election of President… Read more »

FIFA are to double the prize money offered at the final phase of the women's World Cup during next year's tournament in France. The information was confirmed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday October 26, 2018. Speaking at the end of a FIEA Council meeting in the Rwandan capital Kigali, Infantino said an overall sum of $50 million (FCFA 29, 200,000,000), will be dished out to all the 24 participating nations. According to him this is more than three times the amount paid in 2015 when the competition was held in Canada. Next year's World Cup will be staged in France from June 7 to July 7. The 2015 tournament, won by the United States, was the first women's World Cup with involve 24 teams.

