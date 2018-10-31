Cameroon Vs Brazil Friendly in November

Security forces in Cameroon have been cracking down on street rallies protesting the October 7 re-election of President… Read more »

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will play five-time World Cup winners Brazil on 20 November in Milton Keynes Stadium in London. The friendly comes at a time Cameroon is preparing to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. It will be the sixth meeting between Cameroon and Brazil, who have won four and lost one. The Indomitable Lions only win was at the 2003 Confederations Cup in France (1-0). The most recent meeting between the two was during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil during which the hosts country won 4-1.

