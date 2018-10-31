Libya: Sudan and Libya Review Issues of Nationals of Two Countries

Khartoum — Sudan and Libya voiced readiness to solve outstanding issues of concern to citizens of the two countries particulary students issue.

This came when the Secretary-General of Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad, Ambassador Karar Al-Tohami met in his office Monday the Ambassador of Libya to Khartoum, Ali Miftah Al-Mahrouq.

The meeting discussed host of issues of concern to citizens of the two countries and affirmed importance of revision of agreements signed between the two countries as well as outcome of previous meetings.