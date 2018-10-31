Liberia: China, Liberia Vow to Strengthen Cooperation

Wan Gang, vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, conveyed to Weah greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China and Liberia are good friends that support each other and partners in joint development, Wan said, adding the friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples and that cooperation in economy and trade has been expanding.

Wan said his country has attached great importance to the comprehensive cooperative partnership with Liberia and is ready to work with the Liberian side to strengthen cooperation in various areas in accordance with the consensus between Xi and Weah.

Weah asked Wan to convey his greetings to Xi. The president reaffirmed that Liberia will staunchly uphold the one-China principle.

He said his country thanked the Chinese side for its long-term support, and that, in particular, the Liberian side will always remember that China was one of the first countries who rushed to its aid to contain the Ebola virus.

Liberia stands ready to join China in dovetailing its five-year plan to get rid of poverty and achieve prosperity with the Belt and Road Initiative, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, and advance the implementation of projects so as to better benefit the two peoples.

Wan, during his visit, also met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Bhofal Chambers and President Pro Tempore of the Senate Albert Chie.