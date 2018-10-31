Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Emmanuel, Says Obasanjo

Nigeria's former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that Nigeria needs more leaders in the mould of Governor Udom Emmanuel, who, according to him, is focused and committed to the welfare of his people. Speaking to Government House correspondents during a visit to the State Governor, Obasanjo said that he was able to make independent enquiries before his arrival to confirm the record achievements of Mr. Emmanuel.

Olusegun Obasanjo said; "I listened to people, I made enquiries before I came here and then of course, I came here and I saw things on the ground and I've encouraged the Governor to do more" Speaking on the need for Akwa Ibom people to remain in support of Mr. Emmanuel, Chief Obasanjo said, "I also think you don't change a good thing you cherish, you hold it, you use it. I think one thing that we must understand in this country is leaders don't flock and when we see a good leader, let us get the best out of it."

He described Mr Emmanuel as a great leader, and charged for support to get the best out of him. "I thank you all and I've assured the Governor and the people of this state that I will come back for greater celebrations," Obasanjo said.

Earlier, while worshiping with his host at Qua Iboe Church, 112, IkotEkpeneRoad,Uyo, the former President told the congregation that Governor Udom Emmanuel has performed well and deserves to be re-elected to continue to do more.

He labelled Governor Emmanuel as a good product, asserting that, "this is a good product, let's have him for continuity." According to him, "Children of God, I can assure you, the Governor has no fear, he will stand still, please stand with him and he will take you to the Promised Land."