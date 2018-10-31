31 October 2018

Nigeria: Buhari Salutes Oba of Lagos On 75th Birthday

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday felicitated with the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, on his 75th birthday, saying the government remains proud of his contributions to Nigeria's development.

According to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, In a telephone conversation, President Buhari commended the royal father's courage and unwavering commitment to the unity and peace of the country, noting that he always speaks the truth to people in power.

The President told the Oba of Lagos, who served 32 years as a Police officer, rising to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) before ascending his fathers' throne that his wisdom in tackling issues and encouraging civic responsibility in his domain has brought pride to the country.

President Buhari prayed that God will grant Oba Akiolu longer life and more wisdom to keep serving his people and the nation.

