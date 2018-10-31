Namibia: Mbidi Calls for FIFA Intervention

Frans Mbidi, who was dismissed as Namibia Football Association president on Sunday has said the move was unconstitutional and urged the world governing body Fifa to intervene and reverse the decision.

In an email sent to Fifa general secretary Fatma Samoura on Tuesday, 29 October, Mbidi called on Fifa to intervene and resolve the problem.

"I implore the relevant structures within Fifa, through your office to urgently intervene and reverse this unconstitutional act which has already brought the association and football in disrepute in our country. In actual fact, the group that convened this meeting are the ones who are hell-bent to make the NFA ungovernable as clearly illustrated by their actions leading to this unconstitutional meeting," he said.

On Sunday, 28 October, the executive committee of the NFA announced that they had dismissed Mbidi as president of the NFA with immediate effect following an excom meeting the previous day.

It added that vice president Dr Naftal Ngalangi would take over as acting president until their next congress on 12 January 2019.

Ngalangi said the 'drastic action' was necessitated by Mbidi's failure to adhere to his fiduciary duties in the NFA constitution.

These included not convening executive committee meetings in due time; failing to implement executive committee decisions; misrepresenting executive committee resolutions to Fifa and Caf and being disloyal to the NFA; and rendering the NFA secretariat ungovernable.

It also accused Mbidi of corruption and added that they would open a case against him with the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Mbidi, however, said that their move was unconstitutional and that their meeting on Saturday, 27 October was illegal and not sanctioned by the NFA statutes.

In his email to Samoura he said that the real reason behind the 'desperate action' was to access Fifa funds.

"I suspect the real reasons behind this desperate action is that Mr Barry Rukoro is recognised neither by myself nor Fifa as the general secretary, and after failed their attempts to force me to co-sign financial requests to Fifa with him, they needed me out of office to access Fifa funds as well as to do as they please with a designated acting president, who happens to be Dr Ngalangi," he said.