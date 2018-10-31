31 October 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: No Risk of Drought This Summer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Hydrologists from the Department of Water and Sanitation say the country will not experience drought over the next three months, even though below normal rains are forecasted.

The experts met in Tshwane recently to discuss their state of preparedness for floods during the rainy season. The hydrologists meet annually during this time of the year to review the department's readiness for natural disasters such as floods and droughts.

"Sporadic flash floods though, cannot be ruled out in the next three months in rainfall regions that are vulnerable to thunderstorms. However, the country will definitely not experience drought during the period under review," the hydrologists said.

The hydrologists believe that the weak El Nino is the cause of the forecasted poor rains.

No floods are expected in Western Cape and parts of Eastern Cape because they are winter rain regions.

People who live on the banks of rivers are usually exposed to the dangers of flash floods in most parts of the country.

Two weeks ago, flash floods caused some damage when persistent showers fell over parts of the City of Tshwane, sparking fears that two men might have drowned in Apies River. A concerted search for the men yielded no results and the emergency services called off the search.

In July this year, residents of the low-lying Western Cape peninsula in the Cape Flats were hard hit as heavy rains and gale-force winds destroyed the infrastructure, leaving hundreds of shack dwellers destitute.

South Africa

'Doctor' Sought for Questioning After 7 Bodies Are Found in House

A man who claims to be a doctor is being sought for questioning by police in connection with the murder of seven people… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.