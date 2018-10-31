South Africa: Avoid Unnecessary Exposure to Sun

The Department of Water and Sanitation has appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun until the heatwave has subsided.

The department said that the searing heat that has engulfed major parts of South Africa is a source of concern and may lead to skin damage if humans are continuously exposed to the sun.

The South African Weather Services has predicted some scattered heavy rains in the next few days that may help to bring down the high temperatures.

"Citizens are advised to stay indoors as much as possible and drink lots of water to calm their bodies for the duration of the heatwave. For a quick dehydration drink, mix six level teaspoons of sugar and half a teaspoon of salt into five cups (1 litre) of water. Coconut water is also great for dehydrating," the department said.

Cape Town in grip of heatwave

The heat is also affecting the Cape Winelands, West Coast district, Little Karoo, southern Namakwa district, and coastal regions of the Northern Cape.

According to the report, maximum temperatures soared to the upper 30s and lower 40s in the regions.

During high temperature, citizens are warned against unnecessary exposure to the sun as this may result in them suffering dehydration and skin diseases.

The heatwave started with a Bergwind circulation on Monday. During Bergwind conditions, warm continental air warms up as flows from the interior towards the coast.

The Bergwind conditions were also severe along the south coast with numerous temperature records being broken for the month of October. Gauteng and the lowveld region of Mpumalanga were also affected.

However, metereologists are predicting cooler temperatures later this week as showers are expected in parts of the country.

The department has appealed to citizens to continue saving water by using it wisely and sparingly.

A heatwave occurs when a system of high atmospheric pressure moves into an area. In such a high-pressure system, air from upper levels of the atmosphere is pulled toward the ground, where it becomes compressed and increases in temperature.