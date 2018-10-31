31 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Doctor' Sought for Questioning After Seven7 Bodies Are Found in Vlakfontein House

Photo: Supplied
The crime scene where seven bodies were found in a house in Vlakfontein.

A man who claims to be a doctor is being sought for questioning by police in connection with the murder of seven people in Vlakfontein, Johannesburg.

Midvaal police spokesperson Mavula Masondo told News24 on Wednesday that Sibusiso Ernest Khoza could help police with the investigation.

The bodies of seven people - three women and four children - were discovered buried under piles of sand in bedrooms of the house, News24 reported on Tuesday .

The children were aged between 2 and 11, Masondo said.

A woman and three children were initially found buried underneath sand in one room. Police then proceeded to a back room in the same yard, where three more bodies - two women and a child - were discovered, also buried beneath sand, Masondo said.

Police are now investigating seven cases of murder.

Police officers responded to a complaint from a community member on Monday after a resident reported a stench coming from the house.

On his Facebook page, the man being sought by police describes himself as follows: "I'm cool guy who love God [sic]."

Khoza claims to be a doctor at Johannesburg General Hospital. He claims to have studied at the New York School of Medicine and the University of Cape Town.

Masondo could not confirm Khoza's occupation.

News24 spoke to various people at Johannesburg General Hospital, from reception to human resources to public relations, but no one could confirm that Khoza was in the hospital's employ.

Masondo said Khoza's picture could be published to assist the police in making contact with him.

