Zimbabwe: Venezuelan Woman Caught Trying to Smuggle 5kgs of Cocaine

A Venezuelan woman has been dragged to court after being caught at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this month trying to smuggle over 5 kilogrammes of cocaine into the country.

Delcy daymar Rodriguez Guererro was arrested upon landing and prosecutors say the contraband was worth $469 000.

She appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on Monday and was remanded in custody to November 9.

Guererro, who is being represented by Harare lawyer Ashiel Mugiya, was not asked to plead.

Prosecuting, Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on October 18, Border and Control Unit detectives received information to the effect that Guererro was flying from Brazil and was suspected to be in possession of dangerous drugs.

It is alleged that when Guererro disembarked from the plane, she went to the clearance counter in the arrivals hall for passport clearance.

Court heard she was immediately identified during stamping of her passport and information was relayed to detectives who were on surveillance.

"Accused person picked her black monarch within the airport arrival hall and selected the Zimra green route exit point where she was intercepted by detectives while pulling her suitcase inscribed with her tag number and name," he said.

According to the state, she was searched, leading to the recovery of whitish powder which was stashed inside six black blocks wrapped with rexin material in her monarch bag.

"Field tests analysis was conducted on the whitish powder in the presence of Guererro and it tested positive to cocaine," said the prosecutor.

Court heard further tests were conducted by Forensic scientist laboratory and it tested positive for the illicit drug.

The cocaine allegedly weighed 5.86 kilogrammes with a street value of $469 040.