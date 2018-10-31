31 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 11 Pregnant Women, Other 130 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joshua Odeyemi

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received a fresh batch of 141 stranded Nigerians from Libya, including 11 pregnant women

They were assisted back to Nigeria by International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The AL Buraq flight number UZ189 arrived MMIA Cargo Wing, Ikeja at 10:45 P.M yesterday with 71 female adults, 3 female children and 3 female infants.

Also, there were 53 male adults, 6 male children and 5 male infants.

Receiving the Nigerians who were mostly from city Centre of Tripoli, the capital of Libya, Mr Seguin Afolayan, Chief Planning Officer, on behalf of the Director General of NEMA Engr Mustapha Maihajja and other federal agencies welcomed the voluntary returnees back in the country.

Afolayan urged the returnees not to allow their unfortunate experiences to negatively impact on their lives.

"Truly, you had bad experiences differently, collectively and individually but these should be the motivation for you to make positive decision to see the brighter future ahead of you.

"This is because, no one can tell the story more than you and making the better use of your lives are essential," he admonished.

He said the "federal government is urging you to be ambassadors of positive change by taking the anti-irregular migration campaigns to those still aspiring to take dangerous journey.

IOM has been facilitating the return of stranded Nigerians from Libya since last year.

Nigeria

Governors Propose U.S.$62 As Minimum Wage

The governors of Nigeria's 36 states say they can only pay N22,500 as new national minimum wage. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.