Nigeria: 11 Pregnant Women, Other 130 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received a fresh batch of 141 stranded Nigerians from Libya, including 11 pregnant women

They were assisted back to Nigeria by International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The AL Buraq flight number UZ189 arrived MMIA Cargo Wing, Ikeja at 10:45 P.M yesterday with 71 female adults, 3 female children and 3 female infants.

Also, there were 53 male adults, 6 male children and 5 male infants.

Receiving the Nigerians who were mostly from city Centre of Tripoli, the capital of Libya, Mr Seguin Afolayan, Chief Planning Officer, on behalf of the Director General of NEMA Engr Mustapha Maihajja and other federal agencies welcomed the voluntary returnees back in the country.

Afolayan urged the returnees not to allow their unfortunate experiences to negatively impact on their lives.

"Truly, you had bad experiences differently, collectively and individually but these should be the motivation for you to make positive decision to see the brighter future ahead of you.

"This is because, no one can tell the story more than you and making the better use of your lives are essential," he admonished.

He said the "federal government is urging you to be ambassadors of positive change by taking the anti-irregular migration campaigns to those still aspiring to take dangerous journey.

IOM has been facilitating the return of stranded Nigerians from Libya since last year.