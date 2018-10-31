Kenya: West Ham Plotting to Sign Struggling Wanyama

Victor Wanyama's two and a half year stint at Tottenham could be about to lapse amid lack of play time and niggling injuries.

According to The Sun, West Ham are plotting a January move for the Harambee Stars captain.

The Hammers are reported to be keen on bolstering their midfield options and have identified the Kenya international as a viable option.

KNEE INJURY

Wanyama, 27, moved to North London from Southampton in 2016 for a reported Sh1.6 billion and went on to enjoy a strong first season under Mauricio Pochettino, making 47 appearances.

But a serious knee injury interrupted last term has seen the big midfielder has struggling to regain his place in the starting line-up ahead of Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks even after returning to fitness.

LEAGUE APPEARANCES

In March, Nairobi News exclusively reported how Wanyama traveled to an international assignment in Morocco accompanied by his personal doctor to monitor on his troublesome left knee.

This problem seemed to recurred as Wanyama was substituted during Kenya's 3-0 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualification win over Ethiopia in Nairobi on October 14 after feeling discomfort on his knee.

He has made five appearances in the English Premier League this season, with none coming from the start.

Wanyama was also not involved at all when his club lost 1-0 to Manchester City at Wembley in a league clash on Monday night.