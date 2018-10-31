Ghana: Nigerian Gets 5 Years for Child Trafficking

A 22-year-old Nigerian business woman was yesterday jailed five years in hard labour by the Accra Circuit Court "10" for child trafficking.

The convict, Ms. Jennifer Chizoba Jeremiah, recruited and transported a student girl from Nigeria to Roman, Kasoa, in the Central Region, for forced prostitution.

But, an 18-year-old student, Ms. Angel Chioma Jeremiah, who was also found guilty of abetment of child trafficking and convicted, had her sentence deferred because of her age.

The court presided by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye ordered the police for a social enquiry report on the convicted student.

Detective Chief Inspector Isaac Abbemehia, told the court that the victim, Ms. Amadi Glory Chinagorom, and the convicts were all Nigerians and resided at Roman, a suburb of Kasoa.

He said that the Anti Human Trafficking Unit at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters received a complaint that the Jennifer Chizoba, with the assistance of another person in Nigeria recruited and transported the student from Nigeria to Ghana and engaged her in forced prostitution.

Detective Chief Insp Abbemehia said that following the complaint, a team of personnel from the Unit led by the Commander, arrested the two criminals to assist in investigations.

The prosecutor said that the room of the convicts was searched and an amount of GH¢2,400.00, a UBA ATM Master Card No. 5199110774848148, bearing the name Frankson, one Abia State Student Identity Card, bearing the name of Jeremiah Esther Chizomba and Auch Polytechnic Student I.D bearing the name Akabueze Angel Chioma, one Nigerian Passport No. A08239457 bearing the name Joy Edikam Gabriel and picture of the Jennifer Chizoba were found.

Also found were vaccination certificate, condoms, West Africa Examination Council results (from Nigeria), a testimonial attestation and recommendation from Vantage International Secondary School-Nigeria, West Africa Examination Council (SSS) Certificate, all bearing the name Jennifer Chizoba, an iPhone 7+ containing naked video of the victim, exercise book and a conjugal bliss note pad used in recording money paid by the victim and her other colleagues to Jennifer, after they had sex with men.

Chief Insp Abbemehia said that Jennifer admitted the offence during interrogation and investigations also revealed that she recruited and transported girls from Nigeria under the pretext of engaging them as sales girls, only to use them for prostitution in a rented apartment at Kasoa.