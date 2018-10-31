Ghana: NMC Appoints New Heads for Some State-Owned Media Houses

29 October 2018

The National Media Commission has by constitutional powers appointed three persons to head some state-owned media houses in the country.

The appointment which was in consultation with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has Mr Ato Benjamin Afful as new MD for the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GGCL).

The Ghana News Agency would have Mr Albert Kofi Owusu as its General Manager, while Mr Augustine Yamson assumes the position of Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Mr Afful who replaces Mr. Ken Ashigbey, now head of the Ghana Telecommunications Chamber, comes in with a Pan-Africanism, media, marketing and branding experience to help raise the image of the GGCL.

Mr Kofi Owusu on the other hand has years of practice in the media industry. Mr Yamson was until his appointment the Director of Engineering at GBC.

