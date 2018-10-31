Ghana: Accra Sempe Sch Appeals to Govt to Complete Abandoned Classroom Project

Mrs. Brenda Benedicta Attuquay-efio(second left) receiving textbooks from Rev.Nii John Garshong,Presidents of ASOPA.Whiles the rest look on.

The Headmistress of Accra Sempe Basic School (ASBS) at James Town, Madam Brenda Benedicta Attuquayefio has appealed to the Government to complete a three-storey classroom block for the school.

According to her, the project which was expected to be completed in April this year had stalled as several appeals made to authorities has not yielded results.

She made this revelation when the Accra Sempe Old Pupils Association (ASOPA) and M&G Pharmaceuticals donated some textbooks to boost academic activities in the school.

While the Old Students Association gave 40 textbooks each for all nine subjects studied in the school, the M&G Pharmaceuticals Company on their part donated 60 textbooks each for three subjects studied in the school.

According to the Headmistress, the uncompleted school building had become a den for robbers, as all construction materials meant for the project had been stolen.

She further called for the relocation of an Electricity service station facility on the school compound which she said posed danger to students.

Madam Attuquayefio commended the old students association and M&G Pharmaceuticals for the kind gesture which she said would go a long way to improve academic work.

The President of the Association, Reverend Nii John Garshong said the decision to assist the school was borne out of the fact that most of the students lacked textbooks and other educational materials to aid teaching and learning activities.

He advised the students to learn hard to soar higher in life as their circumstances now could not determine their future saying "being born in James town does not mean you cannot make it."

The Vice President of the Association, Ibrahim Amoo said, the donation was to encourage the students to go to the school every day as lack of educational materials discouraged most of them from doing so.

They further appealed to Government to help complete the school building in order to provide an enabling environment for teaching and learning.