29 October 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Effort to Eradicate Trachoma

Keren — The Ministry of Health reported that strong effort is being exerted to eradicate the prevalence of Trachoma by 2021. The report was made at a meeting conducted in Keren from 22 to 24 October.

At the meeting in which heads of the Ministry of Health from all regions, directors of hospitals as well as eye surgical experts and partners took part, extensive discussion was made on the achievements registered and challenges encountered.

Indicating on the big achievements registered, Dr. Kesetebrhan Solomon, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the Anseba region, called for integrated efforts to fully eradicate the prevalence of Trachoma that is already on the verge of extinction.

The head of Blindness Control Program in the Ministry, Mr. Alem Zekarias indicated that Trachoma has been the second cause for blindness in Eritrea and that owing to the integrated efforts on the part of the Ministry of Health and stakeholders the disease is on the verge of extinction.

According to the preliminary research conducted, there is strong evidence that Eritrea will become Trachoma free in the next three years and that the role of administrations, schools and village health coordinators is significant to that regard.

