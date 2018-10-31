Eritrea: NAEWDV Conducts Seminar in Barentu

Barentu — The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) organized seminar on 27 October in Barentu focusing on the vision, mission and objectives of the association.

The Chairman of the association, Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu reported that the association has exerted strong effort through the regional and sub-zonal organs of the association and branches in the Diaspora to improve the livelihoods of the war disabled nationals.

At the seminar, detail report was presented as regards the researches conducted, the workshops organized, organizational and information activities, follow up and improvements of social services, development of academic and vocational capacity of members, strengthening economic capacity of members, creating job opportunities, strengthening micro-credit and saving program as well as activities of branches inside the country and abroad.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted recommendations.

Praising for the strong effort being conducted by the association, the Governor of the Gash Barka region, Mr. Feshaye Haile, called on the public to reinforce participation in the effort that the association is making to improve the lives of the war disabled veterans.