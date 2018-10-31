29 October 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: NAEWDV Conducts Seminar in Barentu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Barentu — The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) organized seminar on 27 October in Barentu focusing on the vision, mission and objectives of the association.

The Chairman of the association, Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu reported that the association has exerted strong effort through the regional and sub-zonal organs of the association and branches in the Diaspora to improve the livelihoods of the war disabled nationals.

At the seminar, detail report was presented as regards the researches conducted, the workshops organized, organizational and information activities, follow up and improvements of social services, development of academic and vocational capacity of members, strengthening economic capacity of members, creating job opportunities, strengthening micro-credit and saving program as well as activities of branches inside the country and abroad.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted recommendations.

Praising for the strong effort being conducted by the association, the Governor of the Gash Barka region, Mr. Feshaye Haile, called on the public to reinforce participation in the effort that the association is making to improve the lives of the war disabled veterans.

Eritrea

Education - the Main Armor to Ensure Social Justice

Mr. Musa Hussien Naib, Director General of Comprehensive Education in the Ministry of Education, said that education is… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.