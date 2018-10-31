CHINA's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) execution has gained new impetus following enhanced role of Business and Innovation Centre for China-Europe Cooperation (CCEC) in the world's connectivity through transaction of technologies.

Deputy Director of the Centre's Bureau of Sci-Tech and New Economy Development Mr Yu Yang said the entity serves as a new window of external exchanges in western China as well as a new platform of comprehensive cooperation with Europe and other countries which are part of the BRI.

The Centre officially started operation May last year in the High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in Chengdu, the capital of Southwestern China's Sichuan province.

Tanzania is one of the African countries which are involved in the BRI --the Beijing's multibillion-dollar project initiated by President Xi Jinping in September 2013--primarily to connect Asia, Africa and Europe.

The East African nation is a historic and natural part of the Maritime Silk Road in the continent and a landing point of the Belt and Road --the initiative which has recently morphed into a broad catchphrase to describe almost all aspects of Chinese engagement abroad.

"Currently, the government of China plays a greater role in the global development strategies. We are also attaching importance to both internal and external consideration to push forward the Belt and Road Initiative by improving infrastructure, expanding economic and trade cooperation with foreign countries, promoting industrialisation and invigorating other strategic measures," he said.

Mr Yu stated that the Centre has set itself a goal of facilitating Chengdu to becoming an international core city that can demonstrate China's new development philosophy --embracing innovation, coordination, sustainable development, openness and shared development.

"With this, all BRI players including African countries are set to benefit through knowledge and information sharing, researches and training," Mr Yu told reporters who were in the city during a trip organised by the Chinese largest Newspaper Group --The People's Daily.

Mr Yu noted that Chengdu being one of the world's economic strategic cities and high-tech zone, much focus was centred on making it a world class industrial cooperation park with the goal of shaping new growth driver and deepening regional integration.

Earlier, the International Relationship Department Director of the Chengdu International Railway Port, Ms Lily Li, said the Chinese government was committed to opening up more to the world by establishing state-of-the-art free trade zone in Sichuan's capital, Chengdu.

"With our China-Europe Railway, we are transporting our goods to Europe and thereafter some goods are shipped to Africa and we also receive goods from Europe and Africa through that model. International trading is easier now, much focus is now on modern logistics and processing trade," she said.

She further noted that the international railway port aimed at improving the industrial park into a more international high-level one and build up an opening economic highland on the supply chain of the BRI.