South Africa: Welsh Great to Call Time On Rugby Career

Welsh Great to Call Time On Rugby Career

Gethin Jenkins will call time on his illustrious career after this Sunday's PRO14 clash with Zebre at Cardiff Arms Park.

The Wales record-appearance maker has been battling back from a chronic knee injury and made two appearances for Cardiff Blues A in the Celtic Cup.

However, it has now been deemed that his right knee is not healthy enough to continue playing on a sustained basis.

He will now have the opportunity to bid farewell to Cardiff Arms Park after amassing 194 appearances over two stints at the region, in which he won the European Challenge Cup twice, plus the EDF Energy Cup and captained the region between 2014-17.

"I have been working hard rehabbing over the last three months and I was confident I was going to be back playing so it's disappointing to be retiring after Sunday's game against Zebre," Jenkins said.

"It's obviously a big decision but I've had a good innings, it's time to finish and I'm looking forward to one more run out on the weekend and hopefully finishing on a high.

"The pain I have been experiencing from rugby, in my daily life, simply isn't tolerable but it's important to me that after all the work I have put in, I run out with my team one last time and finish on my own terms.

"I have so many memories from over the years and could stay here all day listing them but the biggest thing I will miss is that camaraderie with the boys, the buzz of running out and playing, and the feeling in the changing rooms after a win.

"I'm very proud of everything I have achieved in my career, particularly captaining the Blues in the previous three seasons. None of it would have been possible without my parents and the 2005 Grand Slam always stands out as Mum and Dad were both there supporting me.

"I'm very grateful to Peter Thomas, the entire club and its brilliant supporters for everything they have given me over the years, and also Gruff Rees and John Mulvihill for making this transition from playing to coaching a smooth one.

"I am hanging up my boots with the club in a strong position and while missing last season's European Challenge Cup was personally devastating, I was immensely proud of the culture, environment and legacy we have built."

While Jenkins is second on the Blues' all time appearance list, trailing only Taufa'ao Filise, with 194 matches, he has won 129 Wales caps and five for the British and Irish Lions during two of his three tours.

