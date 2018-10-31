Ghana: Bernard Avle Wins 2017 Journalist of the Year

Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu(third from left) presenting the journalist of the year award to Mr Bernard Avele.With them are Mr Affail Monney(second left) and Madam Doris Dartey.

The host of the morning show on Citi FM in Accra, Citi Breakfast Show, Mr Bernard Avle has been crowned as the 2017 Best Journalist of the Year.

Additionally, the Citi Breakfast Show was adjudged the Best Morning Show on Radio.

For his prize, Mr Avle would take a cash prize, a three-bedroom house as well as an SUV car.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent in hearty congratulations to Mr Avle for being named the 2017 Journalist of the Year.

He said Mr Avle's award was "thoroughly well-deserved."

In a facebook post on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo also congratulated other award winners at the 23rd Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards ceremony which was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Saturday.

He urged the media to work in a manner that would help the country deal with the social challenges it faces and also draw more investments to develop the country.

In his remarks, the 37-year old who joined Citi FM 14 years ago, expressed gratitude to veteran journalists who toiled for press freedom during the 90s, saying that their contributions have made the practice of journalism in Ghana easy.

He further thanked his family and Citi FM for the support and opportunity that had allowed him succeed in the profession.

In all, 36 journalists were awarded out of the 548 applications received by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for the 23rd edition of the Awards.

Two Reporters from the Ghanaian Times, Samuel Adadi Akapule and David Kodjo were presented with awards for their work in the Human Rights and Rural Reporting Categories respectively.

Claude Nyarko Adams was one of the recipients for a Special Award for Anti-Galamsey reporting.

This year's event was on the theme "State of Investigative Journalism: Boundaries of Privacy and Borders of the Public Interest."

Other winners included Alice Aryitey, Severious Kale-Dery, Timothy Ngnenbe, Sadick Adams, Seth Kwame Boateng, Peggy Ama Donkor, Stanley Nii Blewu, Grace Nana Esi Boateng, Peter Quao Adator, Charles Andoh, Rebecca Quaicoe-Duho, Moses DotseAklorbortu, Chistian Akorli, Joojo Cobbinah, Gabriel Ahiabor, Kwame Anum, Caesar Abagali and Justice Adoboe.

The rest are Seth J. Bokpe, Joseph Opoku Gakpo, Jamila Akweley Okertchiri, Joyce Danso, Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah, Portia Gabor, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Ernest Manu, David Andoh, Ama Amankwaah Baafi, Nana Yaa Konadu and Doreen Hammond were also honoured for their work in various categories.

Special Award recipients were Kojo Agyemang, Latif Iddrisu, Godwill Arthur-Mensah, Stephen Kwaku Fosu, Timothy Ngnenbe, Clara Mlano and Felix Coffie.

Metro TV, GTV, Citi FM, Obonu, GNA, Hello FM, Moonlight FM, Kekeli Radio and Graphic Communications Group Limited were also awarded for excellence in service delivery.

Best rural radio stations went to Hello FM, Obonu, Moonlight Radio, Agoo FM, West End Radio, Radio Central, Radio Wa, Zaa FM and Kekeli.

The GJA also conferred honourary awards on Barbara Gaisie, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Osei Kwame Despite, A.C Ohene, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin, Kwasi Twum, Faustina Nelson and Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for their contributions to the growth of the industry.