Ghana: Govt Confirms AAG Hosting Rights

Government has confirmed the award of the rights to host the 2013 All Africa Games (AAG) competition to be held by Ghana.

The news of Ghana winning the rights to host the continental multi-sport event was first revealed by the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on Thursday when he announced that the right had be technically awarded to Ghana.

A statement signed by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Curtis Perry Kwabla Okudzeto on Friday authenticated the claim.

According to the statement, the monumental achievement was declared at the 3rd Specialised Technical Committee on Youth, Culture and Sports (STC-YCS) forum of the African Union Commission Ministers' session in Algeria on Thursday, October 25.

"This Ministry believes this is a unique opportunity to rewrite the scripts of Ghana sports for the next century," it said.

The statement expressed government's commitment to providing facilities towards the hosting of a successful tournament.

Ghana defeated Egypt in a competitive bidding process to win the rights to host the 2023 event which will mark the 13th edition of the Games.

It will be spread among three cities on the country notably Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

The Games will also serve as qualifiers for the various disciplines for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.