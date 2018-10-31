Ghana: 'Fight Against Galamsey Saves Herbal Species'

The Marketing Manager of Lucky Herbal Hospital in Oguakrom near Winneba in the Central region, Nana Kesse has commended the government for its fight against illegal mining in the country, saying it has brought a huge relief to traditional medical practice.

He noted that illegal mining (galamsey) was not only destroying water bodies but also the country's forest cover which contained vulnerable medicinal plants.

In an interview at the sidelines of the recently held West African International Conference and Awards night (2018), Mr. Kesse noted that if illegal mining was not curbed it would adversely affect the production and usage of plant medicine as an alternative means of healthcare.

This, he explained was because most endangered plant and herb species would be extinct or their efficacy would reduce due to the harmful chemicals the illegal miners use in extracting minerals.

"Most illegal miners use mercury, cyanide and other harmful chemicals and once they are exposed to the environment, they become very tonic and affect aquatic and plant lives.

The exposure to these chemicals can cause kidney problems, miscarriages, arthritis, respiratory failures or sudden death."

According to Mr. Kesse several research findings revealed that about 80 per cent of Ghanaians especially, those in rural areas depend heavily on herbal medicine for curing their diseases.

He said it was therefore vital that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration took steps to curb the galamsey menace which was causing havoc to our environment, water bodies and forest cover.

Mr. Kesse, who delivered a paper on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Herbal Hospital, Professor Steven Yeboah noted that the system of mere quoting one herbal product for curing over 100 illness belonged to the past.

Prof Yeboah further bemoaned the tendency where herbal medical practitioners over depend on the little knowledge of close relatives or associates to manufacture their products.

"This sad situation is the course of why many herbal facilitators cannot develop new ideas, products or services; risking their total contribution towards the herbal industry which could have added a plus to employment for the benefit of the active youth population in Ghana and West Africa."

Prof. Yeboah explained that modern herbal medicine manufacturing now depended on methodologies and procedures that identify new causes, symptoms and find solutions to major sickness affecting the health of Africans

He urged herbal medicine practitioners to promote herbal medicine quality controlling adding that, "it was the best recipe to achieve success within the herbal business and help promote herbal medicine across West Africa and beyond.

Therefore it is time herbal practitioners engage in herbal research activities in order to acquire and improve the requisite knowledge needed for business development and expansion."

The conference organised by the West African International Press Limited, had the theme: "Promoting Herbal Medicine beyond West Africa."