Ghana/Ethiopia: Mawuli Osei Joins Ethiopia Side

REMORSELESS striker, Mawuli Osei, has joined recently-promoted Ethiopian Premier League side, Mekelle City FC.

This was few weeks after the former Liberty Professionals star player parted ways with high-ranking local side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko - two months after being signed on.

"I'm happy to have landed this deal and I promise to go all out to give the fans something good to cheer about.

"Makelle is a great team with a lot of ambitious and determined players. Together, we can make it big on the local level and later in Africa," he told the Times Sports on phone at the weekend.

The player and Kotoko mutually decided to terminate their existing contract on May 14, this year.

In lieu of the contract termination, the player was given a two-month salary, covering May and June, after the player insisted on leaving.

A letter from the club sighted by the Times Sports, said among other things that "Kotoko do not owe Mawuli Osei any entitlement," adding that the player does not owe Kotoko anything, as well.

The 28-year-old joined Kotoko in February from Israeli side Maccabi Sha'arayim FC in a one-year deal, after convincingly winning the heart of Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

However, excessive pressure from the fans appears to have severed what some local experts believe was going to be a perfect union between the player and the club.

Osei, was then given the 'green-light' to join any club of his choice "both locally and internationally."

Mekelle City, which plays in front of a 60,000 capacity stadium, is named after the city it was founded in, Mekelle (the capital of the northern Tigray region of Ethiopia).

The club finished second (with 60 points) in the Ethiopian Higher League Group A after the 2016-2017 season. They earned a spot in the Ethiopian Premier League by virtue of winning a one game play-off against Hadiya Hossana, who finished second in the Ethiopian Higher League Group B.

It was the club's first promotion to the top division in its history.