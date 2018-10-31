Ghana: Vodafone Launches Unique Offer

Vodafone Ghana has launched 'Talk to Browse' (TTB), a unique offer that allows customers to browse free for every billed minute of local calls made.

The offer, the first of its kind, allows customers to enjoy free data for every call they make.

For every one-minute call duration, a customer instantly receives 10MB for free. This means a customer will receive 100MB after a 10-minute local call made.

Commenting on the package, Pushpinder Gujral, Director of Marketing at Vodafone Ghana, said: "this free subscription offer is aimed at instantly rewarding our customers for every local call that lasts 1-minute and above. All the customer has to do is to subscribe to this offer by dialing 5050 to enjoy free data on every call made."

"All calls that go beyond a minute will be eligible for the TTB data reward which accumulates as customers talk more. This is a direct response to the dynamic needs of our customers," he said