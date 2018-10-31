Ghana: Zabzugu District Assembly Has Presented 1,300 School Uniforms to Junior High School Students in the District.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Zabzugu, Mr. Ahmed Iddrisu Abukari, who presented the uniforms to the students, said it was part of the assembly's commitment to promoting quality teaching and learning in the district.

He expressed the hope that the gesture would encourage parents to enroll their children into formal education.

Mr. Abukari later addressed a Town Hall Meeting to sensitise the people on activities and programmes of the assembly and the government.

He explained that education was a top priority of the assembly and that efforts were being made to address challenges confronting schools in the district especially at the basic level.

"Education is the key to the development of any community in this modern world hence our resolve to pump much resources to that sector," the DCE said.

Mr. Abukari mentioned that several basic schools in the district have been provided with hundreds of dual desks.

The DCE added that the assembly in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service in the district, had recruited 72 professional teachers to teach at the basic level

Mr. Abukari, therefore, admonished both parents and teachers to play their roles effectively and efficiently to help realise the objective of the assembly.

The DCE added that the assembly was working assiduously to ensure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment to delivering good governance and improve living conditions of citizens were achieved.

He stated that the assembly was liaising with development partners to resource health institutions in order to improve quality health care.

Mr. Akukari announced that the One District One Factory (IDIF) was on course and that soon a factory would be establish in the district.

The DCE said, the assembly was in constant touch with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in the implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) policy.

He stressed that the PFJ had come to stay and, therefore, urged farmers to take advantage of the policy to venture into large scale farming.