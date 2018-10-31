Gambia: The CRC At a Cross-Roads

opinion

There can be no rule of law without a republican constitution that is a reflection of the democratic aspiration of a sovereign people. Only a democratic and sovereign people are capable of building a country which will be free from all forms of discrimination which can guarantee the liberty, dignity and prosperity of all.

Hence any serious government at the head of a serious people must give constitutional reform its major priority. The government which fails to give priority to constitutional reform must be seen not to be interested in the building of a sovereign republic for a sovereign people.

The Gambian people in particular and the international community at large, should give priority to constitutional reform if they want to secure peace in The Gambia. Foroyaa will try to interview the authorities and some members of the international community to find out where they stand on this matter.