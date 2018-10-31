26 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: CRC Postpones Public Consultations Due to Absence of Needed Funds

The Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), in a press released, has announced the postponement of public consultation which should have commenced on 29 October 2018.

The CRC "which is currently embarked upon a review of the 1997 Constitution in accordance with the terms of the Constitutional Review Commission Act 2017, wishes to advise the general public that its direct public consultations originally scheduled to commence on Monday 29th October 2018, have now been postponed. The public consultations were scheduled to commence in the North Bank Region. The postponement has been necessitated by the absence of needed funds to enable the CRC undertake the public consultations."

The CRC still gives the people hope: "However, the CRC expects that this postponement will last no more than a week. It therefore hopes to issue another press release in the coming week, to advise precisely when the postponed public consultations will commence," the release noted.

In conclusion, the release stated: "Any inconvenience caused by the postponement of the commencement of the public consultations, is deeply regretted. The CRC advises the general public that it remains focused in carrying out its mandate as established under the Constitutional Review Commission Act 2017."

