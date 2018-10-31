Gambia: Scorpions Flop in Latest FIFA Rankings

Gambia dropped by two places in the latest FIFA ratings following the Scorpions' shock defeat to Togo weeks ago.

The West African nation looked destined to leap forward in the October rankings of the World football governing body when they tied Togo in Lome before losing in an abysmal outing in Banjul to the same side four days later.

As a result, Gambia's newest ranking for this month came as little surprise as gaffer Tom Saintfiet's charges occupy the table basement in their qualifiers with a return of just two points.

This is reflective of the team's plummet in the ratings of FIFA as Gambia seat 173rd in the globe and 49th on the continent.

Gambia is only ahead of six nations in Africa namely, Somalia, Chad, Eritrea, Djibouti, Seychelles and Sao Tome e Principe -rarely any footballing hotbeds.

Tunisia headline the table in Africa with Senegal at second, Nigeria 3rd, DR Congo 4th and Morocco 5th respectively.