Gambia: Kebba Hints At Likely Abroad Move As Dalkurd Contract Nears Expiry

By Sulayman Bah

Right-back Kebba Ceesay has hinted of a possible move away from Sweden once his deal with Dalkurd elapses next month. The Scorpion defender initially joined Dalkurd from Djurgarden, helping them gain promotion to the Swedish premier league.

Dalkurd are battling to stay up the division as they lean precariously near the relegation zone. However, they face reality of having to do without their Gambian captain whose contract wears down November 30th.

'I respect my contract and run here until the end of November, then we'll see what happens. I'm putting all my focus on Dalkurd right now and want to help the club as long as it goes,' he said.

No club has come out publicly voicing interest and the Gambia international has had stints with Polish outfit Lech Poznan before.

