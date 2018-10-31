Gambia: 'Zukunft Fur Gambia' Beefs Up Gambian Athletes

Gambian athletes have been bolstered with sporting gears by 'Zukunft Fur Gambia.

A German voluntary organisation which translates as Future for Gambia, Zukunft Fur Gambia yesterday doled out sports materials at the Buffer Zone, Kanifing, where it is headquartered.

Speaking at the presentation, Alhaji Badji who deputised the CEO of the voluntary group expressed thanks and appreciation to the donors describing the gesture as timely. "We came in contact with this Future for Gambia through a lady called Bettina Schmidt who is a frequent visitor in this country. On one of her trips, she came across some Bajana Marathon and others national athletes training without proper training materials. Some even trained bare feet," explained Badji. According to him, this is what prompted Madam Schmidt and her organisation to intervene so that Gambian athletes will have right materials for their training.

Badji used the occasion to announce that Sona Saho, a female champion athlete of Bajana International Marathon is going to represent the Gambia at the Great Frankfurt Marathon on the 28th October, 2018. He also thanked the government of the Gambia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sport Council and the Gambia Athletics Association for their innumerable support given to Bajana International. He assured Future for Gambia and other donor partners that the donation will reach the targeted beneficiaries..

Speaking on behalf of the donors Nfamara Bajo said Future for Gambia is proud to be partner with Gambia Volunteers Organization in order to strengthen cooperation to other needy members of the society. He said his organization provides support in areas such as Agriculture, Education Health and Sports. "So far, we are in the education sector supporting eighteen pupils from nursery to primary. We are ready to company them with scholarship up to the highest level of education," he assured the gathering.

Bajo went on to highlight that his organization also provides school feeding initiative for Redroof Nursery in Bandung, Kanifing Municipality.

Describing how they participate in providing some basic social amenities, Bajo said: "We already built two water towers in Keneba, Lower River Region. We also strength support for women gardens by fencing their orchards and fields," he said. He challenged the Bajana Marathon athletes to keep up the good work they are known for as his organization will continue to support them through the Gambia Volunteers Organization.