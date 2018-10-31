31 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osun PDP Governorship Candidate, Ademola Adeleke, Arraigned for Impersonation

By Evelyn Okakwu

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the September 22 election in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has been arraigned for impersonation.

Mr Adeleke was arraigned on Wednesday at a Federal High Court in Abuja on a four-count charge for alleged examination malpractice.

He was arraigned by the police for presenting himself as a student of Ojo-aron community grammar school in his state in 2017.

He has denied the allegation and alleged political withchunt.

He was brought to court with four other accused, including the school principal by the Nigerian police on Wednesday.

Mr Adeleke was however granted bail on self-recognizance by Justice I E, Ekwo.

The court ordered him to deposit his international passport with the registrar.

Mr Adeleke was also asked to sign a bond stating that he will always be present at his trial.

Mr Adeleke narrowly lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, in the governorship election. He is however, challenging the result at the election tribunal where he is asking to be declared the governor elect.

