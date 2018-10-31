Morocco: 'EU-Morocco Trade Deal If Includes Western Sahara Will Paralyze the Peace Process- - Namibian Ambassador to EU

Brussels — The Namibian ambassador to the European Union Mr. Dr. Kaire Mbuende stated that the EU-Morocco trade deal will paralyze the UN-led peace process in Western Sahara if it does not exclude occupied territories of Western Sahara. The Namibian diplomat went on saying that the colonization of Western Sahara remains a shame on international community in 21st century.

The Namibian ambassador gave this statement yesterday in Brussels when receiving a Saharawi delegation led by Mr. Abba Malainin, Frente POLISARIO's Representative to Belgium and Mr. Saleh Sid Mostapha. The Saharawi diplomat briefed his Namibian counterpart on the latest developments in Western Sahara related to the U.N. led peace process and mainly the forthcoming talks that will bring together the two conflict parties, Frente POLISARIO and the kingdom of Morocco next December in Geneva that will be supervised by the U.N. Envoy for Western Sahara.

The Saharawi delegation also briefed his Namibian host on the last developments regarding the EU-Morocco trade talks that aim to circumvent the rulings of the European court of justice, in order to include the territory of Western Sahara to both trade deals; fisheries and agriculture. The inclusion of occupied Western Sahara will be a violation of the ECJ's rulings which made clear that Western Sahara is a "distinct and separate" territory from Morocco and it is considered as a third party when it comes to any EU-Morocco trade deals. Such agreements cannot be applied to the territory without explicit consent of the people of the territory , who have the full sovereignty over their natural resources.

Ambassador Mbuende sees these deals as an obstacle to the UN-led peace process in the territory, as well as a violation to the human rights of the people of Western Sahara, mainly the right to self-determination.

- (SPS)