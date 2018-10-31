29 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: APRC Holds Rally in Kotu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nelson Manneh

The Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) yesterday the 28 of October 2018 held on a rally in Kotu, Kanifing Municipal Council.

The rally was attended by thousands of APRC supporters and this is the second of its kind since Yahya Jammeh the former president left the country for Equatorial Guinea.

These APRC supporters used the opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the Former Government under the leadership of Yahya Jammeh compared to the way the country is moving now. They asserted that the new government have failed those who voted them to power.

Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta the APRC party chairperson said this is the second big rally the party has held after Jammeh left the country for Equatorial Guinea.

Jatta said the crowd that attended the rally shows that APRC does not belong to one person; that people just love the party because of the good work it has done in the past years.

"Looking at all the projects the new government is boasting of they are all designed by Jammeh. He is the one who made the Gambia what it is today," he said.

He said the electricity supply, schools, roads and all other infrastructural development Gambians are enjoying today are Jammeh's achievement, "that's why Gambians cannot forget about him."

"Those who have the opportunity to witness independence will really appreciate Jammeh's work. They know where the Gambia was and were he (Jammeh) brought it to today," he said.

Hon: Kaddy Camara the National Assembly Member for Foni Bondali Constituency said, the new government talks about many commissions but none of them is fruitful.

"They talk about the Faraba Banta Commission but still no report is out. All that they can do is to accuse Jammeh of killing Solo Sandeng and others. What about Louis Gomez the former NIA, who killed him," she questioned.

She added that APRC is like any other party and has the right to exist.

Madam Camara challenged the new government to implement some projects of their own and stop the accusation.

Gambia

'Janneh' Commission Visits Kanilai

Unfinished mansion Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.