Gambia: APRC Holds Rally in Kotu

The Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) yesterday the 28 of October 2018 held on a rally in Kotu, Kanifing Municipal Council.

The rally was attended by thousands of APRC supporters and this is the second of its kind since Yahya Jammeh the former president left the country for Equatorial Guinea.

These APRC supporters used the opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the Former Government under the leadership of Yahya Jammeh compared to the way the country is moving now. They asserted that the new government have failed those who voted them to power.

Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta the APRC party chairperson said this is the second big rally the party has held after Jammeh left the country for Equatorial Guinea.

Jatta said the crowd that attended the rally shows that APRC does not belong to one person; that people just love the party because of the good work it has done in the past years.

"Looking at all the projects the new government is boasting of they are all designed by Jammeh. He is the one who made the Gambia what it is today," he said.

He said the electricity supply, schools, roads and all other infrastructural development Gambians are enjoying today are Jammeh's achievement, "that's why Gambians cannot forget about him."

"Those who have the opportunity to witness independence will really appreciate Jammeh's work. They know where the Gambia was and were he (Jammeh) brought it to today," he said.

Hon: Kaddy Camara the National Assembly Member for Foni Bondali Constituency said, the new government talks about many commissions but none of them is fruitful.

"They talk about the Faraba Banta Commission but still no report is out. All that they can do is to accuse Jammeh of killing Solo Sandeng and others. What about Louis Gomez the former NIA, who killed him," she questioned.

She added that APRC is like any other party and has the right to exist.

Madam Camara challenged the new government to implement some projects of their own and stop the accusation.