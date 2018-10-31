Gambia: SK Central's Keita - I Had Only Two Weeks to Prepare for Foni

Serekunda Central's Musa Keita has divulged that he had only a two weeks' training to prepare for Foni which ended a goalless draw.

Held at the Serrekunda east mini-stadium, Keita believes better days lies ahead, describing the Super Nawettan opener tie with Foni 'never easy.'

'Match was very nice and as you know Foni is not a small team. To play your first match in a championship is never easy. My team is made up of too many young players and I have only 2 weeks with them for training,' he said.

He said the forthcoming matches will be challenging but he is enthusiastic that his team will do better in those matches in order to enable them qualify.

On the match, Keita said: 'The Foni players are more physically stronger than my boys and this is the first time I am managing the Serrekunda Central team. I will work on that and I hope to do better next time. My boys really played up to expectation and I am thankful to them,' he concluded.

Lamin Korita, the head coach for the Foni team said his boys played well and he is hopeful of doing far greater next time.

'As you can see we have created so many chances but we couldn't capitalize on them. I am going back to the training ground on Monday (today) to improve on my striking force to enable them score at any given time in a match," he said.

He said this year, Foni came with a difference and that they are strongly coming to challenge for the trophy.

'I will endeavor to win our next matches. I have trust and confidence in my players that they can deliver up to expectation," he said.

He pointed out that his draw was as a result of injuries that some of his key players are currently facing.

'During our test matches against the Gambia Armed Forces FC and also Brikama Supernawettan team, some of my key players sustained injuries. I don't want to risk to use them today but hopefully they will make it in our next matches. Come and see the difference in our matches. Foni has come for the trophy,' he said.