Gambia: Manjai Gaffer - My Team Can Reach the Finals

Victory in the opening game has had Manjai's tactician believing his side can reach the final and claim the staked prize.

Jassey and Barry each netted to get Manjai firing from all cylinders in the Super Nawttan -a tournament pitting zones, the nation's most popular football championship.

'I came with expectations to win Sukuta because that was what we have been training for all these days. It was not an easy task to do but I have a side that is formidable and strong.

'We have beaten the champions so there is no doubt that we will top our group this year,' Manjai's head coach Pap Modou Mbowe said.

Refuting allegation Manjai is merely good at qualifying at the group stages and not beyond the knockout, Mbowe insisted: 'I have changed the Manjai style of play and I believe my side can make it to the finals. My players are good at keeping possession of the ball and this is one of our strengths.'