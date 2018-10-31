29 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Champions Sukuta Blame Loss to Players' Inexperience

By Yankuba Jallow

Defending champions Sukuta's opening game defeat to Manjai is result of his players' inexperience, says coach Muhammed Bojang.

The Demba Do Boys were left shock at the Independence Stadium.

Goals from Mustapha Jassey and Abubacarr Barry were enough to seal all points in the bag for a Zone has had hiccups going beyond the group or knockout stages.

And coach Bojang feels his humbling subjugation is owing to injuries to key stars which left with a choice of fielding players with little or no experience before a full to the brim stadium.

'The performance today wasn't good at all. Most of those who started today are young players with little or no experience of playing before a crowd like that of today's match. Most of them are playing for the first time before a crowd like this,' he said in the aftermath of the duel.

Extolling their adversaries for being the better side, Muhammed is hopeful of bouncing back next game.

'We are going back to the training ground, rectify our mistakes and hopefully we will win our next matches. We are going to retain the trophy this time around," Bojang promised.

