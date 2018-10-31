31 October 2018

Eritrea: Education - the Main Armor to Ensure Social Justice

Asmara — Mr. Musa Hussien Naib, Director General of Comprehensive Education in the Ministry of Education, said that education is the main armor to ensure equitable development and social justice. Recognizing its significance, the Governmentof Eritrea is heavily investing in promoting education throughout the nation, Mr. Mussa added.

In a seminar in Sawa conducted for members of the 32nd round of national service, Mr. Musa presented a paper titled, "A Quarter of a Century Investment Made on Education in Eritrea, and Its Achievements and Challenges."

Stating that providing quality and equitable education is required to build a nation free from poverty and to ensure social justice, Mr. Musa called on the students to take advantage of educational opportunities offered to them.

He further stated that the Government is exerting strong efforts to expand and reinforce higher education institutions.

Documents from the Ministry of Education show that in 1991, there were 528 schools nationwide providing education to 245000students. After independence, owing to strong efforts to ensure equitable education, the number of students has increased to over 600,000 while the number of educational institutions has grown by 250% to 1937, including 7 vocational schools.

In a concluding remarks, Colonel Debesai Ghide, Commander of the National Service Training Center, called on the students to take advantage of the opportunities created for them.

Students at the seminar called for the introduction of technology services in all schools and qualified teachers in Warsai Yekealo Secondary School.

