Nigeria: Dozens Arrested After Nigeria Blitz On Terror

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — NIGERIAN police have arrested 93 suspects during a crackdown on a spate of murders, kidnappings and armed robberies north of the country. Some 43 suspects have been arraigned in court while 50 others are in custody following the operations in the volatile Kaduna State.

The culprits, all male, are aged between 20 and 60 years.

"Investigations are being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large," said Jimoh Moshood, the Nigeria police spokesman.

Moshood said police in Kaduna were collaborating with other security and safety agencies to maintain order in the troubled state.

"Peace and normalcy have been restored throughout Kaduna," he assured. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country of more than 190 million people, is facing an escalation of violent crime.

Among these is the banditry by the Islamist terror group, Boko Haram.

It is feared the prevalence of crime will disrupt watershed elections the West African country has scheduled for February next year.

