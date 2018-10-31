Uganda: Woman to Be Charged for Harassing President Museveni

A woman, who took a video threatening to hit President Museveni with her genitals if he didn't release Kyadondo East legislator, Robert Kyagulanyi from prison, has been arrested.

Ms Suzan Namata is alleged to have recorded the video in September when MP Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was still detained on allegations of treason after President Museveni's car windscreen was smashed in Arua Municipality, during by-election campaigns.

Ms Namata is to appear at Buganda Road Court today on charges of offensive communication and cyber harassment towards the person of the President.

Mr Vincent Ssekatte, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations spokesman, confirmed the arrest of Ms Namata and added that they are still hunting for her colleague, who was also seen in the video.

"She used obscene words to abuse President Museveni and uploaded them on social media. By doing that, she committed the offences of offensive communication and cyber harassment. The charges have been sanctioned and she will appear in court today," Mr Ssekatte said on Wednesday.

Ms Namata is alleged to have said in the video, that President Museveni looked like his grandfather's buttocks. She is said to have threatened to beat him and hit him with her genitals on his teeth.

Ms Namata is one of a number of social media users who have been arrested on allegations of attacking President Museveni online since the Computer Misuse Act was operationalised.

Early this month, detectives arrested Moses Nsubuga who is commonly known as Viboyo for singing a song in which he allegedly used obscene words to refer to government leaders including President Museveni and Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

In July, Mr Mulangira Hope Kaweesa, a Democratic Party supporter, was arrested on similar charges after he allegedly circulated an audio threatening to harm President Museveni.

According to Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 on offensive communication, "Any person who wilfully and repeatedly uses electronic communication to disturb or attempts to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of any person with no purpose of legitimate communication whether or not a conversation ensues commits a misdemeanour and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding twenty four currency points or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both."

Twenty four currency points is an equivalent of Shs480, 000.

