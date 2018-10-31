An interesting duel brewed in the political houses of ZANU-PF and the Movement for Democratic Change is set to explode at the December 1 ZIFA board elections when incumbent Omega Sibanda and Gift Banda square off for the vice-president's post.

Sibanda is the ruling ZANU-PF's legislator for Vungu while Banda, seeking a return to the ZIFA board he once sat on in 2014 represents Lobengula in Parliament on an MDC ticket.

The battle for the ZIFA vice presidency is one of the major talking points in the build-up to the elections in which businessman Chamu Chiwanza, public relations personality Sugar Chagonda and broadcaster Barry Manandi are among those that have also thrown their names into the hat for positions on the board as did Ishmael Chibvunye.

Board member finance Philemon Machana will also be seeking another tenure on the board.

Former Central Region chairman Felton Kamambo who resigned from the board along with Piraishe Mabhena in March, has also entered the race to challenge Philip Chiyangwa for the president's position.

It was however, not immediately clear whether Banda and Kamambo had complied with a requirement to submit their nomination forms together with a letter of clearance from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. ZIFA have moved to be in line with government requirements and FIFA practice and ensure prospective candidates are cleared of any dark records.

Sources close to the goings on in the election said ZACC was the best placed institution to assist ZIFA ahead of the elections.