31 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya's Super-Rich on KRA Radar After Kenyatta Order

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta.
By Kennedy Kimanthi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Kenya Kenya Revenue Authority to ensure that high-net-worth individuals whose lifestyles are not reflective of the taxes they pay, if any, must show the source of their wealth and pay their dues.

Mr Kenyatta said this was in line with his administration's resolve to widen the tax space and find more ways to bring in more Kenyans into the taxman's net.

"Traders operating fake electronic tax registers and pocketing the VAT should also be brought to book. Additionally, criminal cartels smuggling in imported taxable goods through our ports ought to be easily detected and contained," he said on Wednesday.

The President was speaking on Wednesday in Nairobi at the KRA 2017/18 Distinguished Taxpayers Awards ceremony.

But he also warned tax collectors not to use their positions to engage in extortion or promote tax evasion.

"The law must reflect the seriousness of tax collection and the consequences of default. There should be no space for tax evaders in Kenya," Mr Kenyatta said.

KENYA'S SUPER-RICH

Wealth-X, the firm that publishes the annual World Utra-Wealth Report, says the number of Kenya's ultra-rich, defined as people worth $30 million (Sh3 billion) or more, grew by 11.7 per cent last year, ahead of India, Hong Kong and the United States.

However, no actual figure of the ultra-rich is given for Kenya which has in the past five years been ranked among the countries that are creating the super-rich at the highest rate, despite an economic slowdown.

More on This

Kenyatta Orders Lifestyle Audit on High Net Worth Individuals Over Low Tax Remittances

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered lifestyle audits to be conducted on high-net-worth individuals who live lavish… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.