Angola: Fish Catch Records Reduction of 4,000 Tons

Moçamedes — In the last six months of the year, fish catch in southern Namibe province reached 9,034 tons of miscellaneous fish, a reduction of 4.541 tons compared to the same period of 2017.

Of this quantity caught in the last six months, 6.951 tons were destined for direct consumption, 163,80 for salting and drying, 1,161,50 tons for freezing and 276,80 tons for fish meal, according to the provincial director of Fisheries and the Sea, Isaac Cativa Herculano, who told Angop Tuesday.

He added that some of the fish has been commercialized in some regions of the country, such as Huila, Cunene, Huambo, Bié, Malange, Uige, Luanda and Lundas.

The saline sector in this period had a small drop with a production of 1. 691 tons, against 1.747 of the same period of 2017.

The Fisheries Department controls 474 vessels, 14 of demersal trawling, one of pelagic trawling, 31 of encirclement, five of cages, three of gillnets and 420 of crafts.