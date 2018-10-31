30 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Fish Catch Records Reduction of 4,000 Tons

Tagged:

Related Topics

Moçamedes — In the last six months of the year, fish catch in southern Namibe province reached 9,034 tons of miscellaneous fish, a reduction of 4.541 tons compared to the same period of 2017.

Of this quantity caught in the last six months, 6.951 tons were destined for direct consumption, 163,80 for salting and drying, 1,161,50 tons for freezing and 276,80 tons for fish meal, according to the provincial director of Fisheries and the Sea, Isaac Cativa Herculano, who told Angop Tuesday.

He added that some of the fish has been commercialized in some regions of the country, such as Huila, Cunene, Huambo, Bié, Malange, Uige, Luanda and Lundas.

The saline sector in this period had a small drop with a production of 1. 691 tons, against 1.747 of the same period of 2017.

The Fisheries Department controls 474 vessels, 14 of demersal trawling, one of pelagic trawling, 31 of encirclement, five of cages, three of gillnets and 420 of crafts.

Angola

Congolese Children Deported From Angola Face Humanitarian Crisis - UN

The U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reports that more than 80,000 children are among 330,000 Congolese migrants… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.