Zimbabwe: New Dates for Danhiko Games

Organisers of the Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games have set new dates for the event after it was postponed in September following the cholera outbreak that hit Harare.

The Games were initially pencilled for September 27 to 30, but will now take place from November 30 to December 2.

In a statement released by the organisers, the decision to stage the Games was reached in consultation with various stakeholders.

"The Games were originally scheduled for September 27 to 30 but were postponed after the Government declared the cholera outbreak an emergency in Harare.

"The decision to hold the Games was arrived at after consultation with stakeholders and with advice from the City Health Authorities that the cholera outbreak has now been contained in the City. "The stakeholders and managers of the teams that have registered to participate at the Games this year have indicated that it was important to hold the Games as the Danhiko Paralympic Games have become an important part of the sporting calendar for persons with disabilities and were looking forward to participate in the 30th edition," read part of the statement.

Jairos Jiri Kadoma are the reigning champions following a successful campaign that saw them accumulating 238 points to claim the top spot last year.

The previous Games attracted over 2 000 athletes from 114 clubs and they competed in athletics, goal ball, wheelchair basketball, netball, soccer, five-a-side soccer, wheelchair tennis, slalom and swimming.

The organisers are hoping for another successful event this year with a least 100 teams from all provinces and a team from Zambia set to take part.