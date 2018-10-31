Nigeria: NLC Rejects Governors' N22,500 Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday rejected N22,500 adopted by governors as the minimum wage their states can pay.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how governors of the 36 states met on Tuesday and adopted the N22,500.

This is despite the NLC and other labour unions insisting they had agreed with the government to accept N30,000 minimum wage after extensive deliberations.

The position of the state govenrors appears to have angered the NLC whose president, Ayuba Wabba, on Wednesday told journalists that workers would now demands N66,500 minimum wage.

"The demand of Organised Labour is not N30,000; our demand is N66,500," Mr Wabba said at the conference.

The NLC and other labour unions had earlier threatened to commence strike by November 6 if the government does not accept the N30,000 minimum wage.

"We wish to reiterate our position adopted at our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of 23 rd October, 2018 that any figure below N30,000 will not be accepted by us.

"We call on our members to continue to mobilise in preparation for the commencement of an indefinite strike on the 6th of November, 2018, if by then necessary steps have not been taken to adopt the recommendations of the Tripartite Committee," he said.

